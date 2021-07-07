Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.00. Zhihu shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 3,146 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,629,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

