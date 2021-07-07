Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0677 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $685,211.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00924252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,574,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

