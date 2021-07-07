Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Hits $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $491,580.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00930930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045146 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,824,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

