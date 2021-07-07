Zilla (ZLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $309,377.15

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $309,377.15 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.43 or 0.00935865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045331 BTC.

ZLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

