Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0815 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $934.47 million and approximately $94.95 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00231368 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001537 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.66 or 0.00828708 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,752,385,672 coins and its circulating supply is 11,460,918,519 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.