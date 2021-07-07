ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $26,769.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00166322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.80 or 0.99882812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.00973091 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

