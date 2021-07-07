Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $115.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

