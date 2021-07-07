ZINC (ZINC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $49,372.26 and approximately $89.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.00930371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045354 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

