ZooKeeper Trading 28.7% Lower This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $28,727.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0977 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00129564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00168078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,304.01 or 1.00234378 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00979177 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 25,013,838 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.