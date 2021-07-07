ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $962,526.09 and $55,921.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00166967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,742.51 or 1.00290136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00979177 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

