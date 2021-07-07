ZUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $70,064.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $70,064.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00132746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00165501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.59 or 0.99784547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.78 or 0.00979424 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

