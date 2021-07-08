-$0.01 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Tattooed Chef’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 955,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,304. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30.

In other Tattooed Chef news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 570.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 329,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

