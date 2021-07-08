$0.01 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

