$0.04 EPS Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.47. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.