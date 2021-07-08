$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Zynex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.33 million, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Zynex by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zynex by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

