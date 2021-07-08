-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.17 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,291 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,460 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

