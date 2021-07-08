$0.10 EPS Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMRK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $326.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

