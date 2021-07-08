-$0.11 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of SAVA traded up $7.89 on Thursday, reaching $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

