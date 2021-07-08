$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSMX shares. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,262,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 552,485 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSMX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 3,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,732. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

