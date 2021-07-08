-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SCOR opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of comScore by 12.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

