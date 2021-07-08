-$0.20 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after buying an additional 187,800 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after buying an additional 196,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 467,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.