-$0.20 EPS Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.25. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.