$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 6,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,113 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.