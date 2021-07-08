$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. 2,916,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

