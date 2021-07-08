-$0.50 EPS Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on XGN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,758. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $243.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

