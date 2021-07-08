$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

JRVR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 191,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

