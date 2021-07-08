$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PCB opened at $16.12 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.