$0.57 EPS Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.80. FOX reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45. FOX has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

