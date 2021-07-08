$0.62 EPS Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 430,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 195,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.20. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

