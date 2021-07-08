$0.64 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CDR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,066. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

