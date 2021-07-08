-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.60). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

