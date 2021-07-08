0Chain Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.54 million and $101,160.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00103632 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.