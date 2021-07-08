0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $0.72

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $609.72 million and approximately $90.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.35 or 0.00868642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044341 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

