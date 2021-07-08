$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,142,944 shares of company stock worth $1,224,583,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $867,635,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DASH opened at $185.15 on Thursday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

