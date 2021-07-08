$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Insperity reported sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Insperity by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63. Insperity has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

