$1.44 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.43. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.17. The stock had a trading volume of 512,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

