$1.52 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.54. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PEP stock opened at $149.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $150.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.