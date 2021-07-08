$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock worth $3,343,139 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $176.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.24. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $178.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

