1,000,000 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.60% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $293,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.