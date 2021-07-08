103,216 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Marten Transport comprises 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.12% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,634. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.