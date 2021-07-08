108,700 Shares in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Acquired by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 137,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,953. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $699,390. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.