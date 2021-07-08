110,124 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Community Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $268,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

CTBI stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

