111,278 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE COG traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 179,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

