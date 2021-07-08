$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.38 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $103.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $524.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

