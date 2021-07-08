$122.79 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post $122.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $124.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $104.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $523.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $528.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $542.61 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $548.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $355.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

