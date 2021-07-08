132,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,149,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.59% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.47. The stock had a trading volume of 207,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.55. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.81 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

