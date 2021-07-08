$139.58 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post sales of $139.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the highest is $139.86 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million.

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

