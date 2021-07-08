$144.63 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $144.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.10 million and the lowest is $137.70 million. GreenSky posted sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $566.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

GSKY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GreenSky by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.