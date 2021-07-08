14,572 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,572 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000. Twilio comprises about 0.7% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,061 shares of company stock worth $48,240,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $5.66 on Thursday, reaching $383.19. 49,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,851. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.32 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.