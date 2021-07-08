$147.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post sales of $147.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.31 million and the lowest is $132.59 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $137.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $71.99 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.